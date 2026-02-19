Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

How one restaurant activates community through mahjong with Veronica Chan and Evan Toretto Li

And how you can do this, too.
Feb 19, 2026
I recently noticed that a hip, local Chinese restaurant, Nin Hao, had started hosting Sunday mahjong + dumpling afternoons. I DMed them on Instagram that it was such a smart use of their space and a generous way to activate a beautiful restaurant. It turns out the owner, Evan Toretto Li, had partnered with Veronica Chan, a Brooklyn-based host and teache…

