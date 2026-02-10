Through GROUP LIFE, I offer a few ways to engage with my work: GROUP HELP Sessions, The BREAKDOWN Substack Live Series and Substack Live conversations. Each one has a slightly different purpose and format.

I put this page together so you can quickly understand what each offering is and know exactly how to join, without having to hunt through emails or wonder where you’re supposed to go.

A quick note if you’re new to Substack

Substack is the platform where I publish my writing and host live conversations and share Zoom webinar replays. You can access it in a web browser or through the Substack app. And if you’re thinking, I’m new to Substack and not totally sure how this works, don’t worry, so am I! You don’t need to be tech-savvy to join any of this. I’ll always send clear links and reminders before each event.

GROUP HELP Sessions (Live on Zoom)

GROUP HELP Sessions are my bi-weekly webinars that happen every other Wednesday at 12 PM ET on Zoom.

Each session focuses on sharpening one essential skill of group life, whether that’s gathering, hosting, or facilitation. This is my way of sharing the same tools I usually teach inside organizations with anyone who wants to deepen their skills.

I host these sessions on Zoom because it allows for real interaction. Zoom makes it easy for me to share slides, use the chat and Q&A, bring people off mute to share, and run polls so the session can be a true two-way conversation.

These sessions are for paid subscribers (aka GROUP LIFERS) only. Become a GROUP LIFER here.

How to join

Group Help Sessions take place on Zoom

I’ll send a calendar invite you can add with one click (I use a tool called AddEvent. You don’t need an AddEvent account.)

Group Lifers receive a Zoom link 24–48 hours before the session

You do not need to register for Zoom or enter a password

At the time of the session, click the Zoom link from the email or calendar invite

If you join early, you’ll land in a waiting room and I’ll let you in at 12:00 pm ET

After each of the sessions, I’ll send the replay for Group Lifers the following weekend via email.

The BREAKDOWN (Live on Substack)

The BREAKDOWN is a monthly Substack Live series where I’m in conversation with someone whose work of bringing people together I deeply admire. These conversations are with leaders, authors, campaign managers, facilitators, bookstore owners, artists, or people creating powerful shared experiences in other ways. Together, we break down how they’re bringing people together in unique, creative, and sometimes transformative ways, whether through gatherings, performances, campaigns, restaurants, or other forms of collective experience. These conversations are structured and focused on unpacking how something specific was designed.

These live conversations are open and free to everyone, but the replays are only for paid subscribers (aka Group LIfers). Become a GROUP LIFER here.

How to join

The Breakdown takes place live on Substack

I’ll send a calendar invite you can add with one click (I use a tool called AddEvent. You don’t need an AddEvent account.)

When the event starts, you’ll receive an email and or app notification with the link to join

At the time of the event, you can also go to priyaparker.substack.com. The live video will be playing at the top of the page

You can join on your desktop or via the Substack app

This is not on Zoom, so you do not need a Zoom link

I’ll share the replays of these conversations with Group Lifers (paid subscribers) following the conversation.

Substack Lives

These Substack Lives are real-time conversations with me and my friends and fellow creators, exploring what it means to do group life well. They’re more casual and conversational than my workshops. Think of them as live chats where you can listen in, learn, and bring your own questions to the chat. Topics range widely, from making friends in your 40s, to how clubbing can save democracy, to the ongoing dance between the “we” and the “I.” These are looser, more exploratory conversations rather than structured breakdowns.

These live conversations are open and free to everyone, but the replays are only for paid subscribers (aka Group LIfers). Become a GROUP LIFER here.

How to join

The Breakdown takes place live on Substack

I’ll send a calendar invite you can add with one click (I use a tool called AddEvent. You don’t need an AddEvent account.)

When the event starts, you’ll receive an email and or app notification with the link to join

At the time of the event, you can also go to priyaparker.substack.com. The live video will be playing at the top of the page

You can join on your desktop or via the Substack app

This is not on Zoom, so you do not need a Zoom link

I’ll share the replays of these conversations with Group Lifers (paid subscribers) following the conversation.

About calendar invites

For all live events, including GROUP HELP Sessions, The BREAKDOWN, and Substack Lives, I create a calendar block so you can add the event to your calendar ahead of time. This is the easiest way to keep track of what’s coming up.

You don’t need an AddEvent account. It’s just the tool I use to send calendar links.

I’ll add the links to join the actual conversations the 24-48 hours before the event.

To join GROUP HELP Sessions, join using the Zoom link

To join Substack Live and BREAKDOWN conversations, join using the Substack link

If you’re confused right before an event:

Check your email for the most recent event message Check the calendar invite you added If it’s a GROUP HELP Session, click the Zoom link If it’s a BREAKDOWN or a Substack Live, go to priyaparker.substack.com If you still can’t find the right link, email Team Priya at info@priyaparker.com and we’ll help you.

If you’re unsure about anything or need help, email Team Priya at info@priyaparker.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

We’re glad you’re here,

Priya and the Group Life team

Share Group Life by Priya Parker