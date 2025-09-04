LIVE REPLAY: My first Substack Live with Anand Giridharadas

Hi friends,

Last night I did my first Substack Live hosted by

(publisher of

and acclaimed author, and also my roommate) to launch and celebrate GROUP LIFE. As both my husband and long time dialogue partner, he knows my work more intimately and expansively than probably anyone. He’s also a ton of fun.

We explored questions like:

Is therapy leading us to too much ”self”?

Why do we have so many tools for the self but so few tools for how to care for our groups?

What can the Dems learn from the Republicans in how they host transformational, riveting gatherings?

What can comedians and musicians teach us about caring for the crowd?

What is the single biggest cause of the end of a friendship or group?

Are we suffering from a “grilled cheese deficit” in our movements and friendships?

What do rituals like clapping for health workers or a primal scream in the night give us?

We even had a surprise pop-in from our friend

(from a car!), who named the atrophied “group muscle” we so need to work out.

The replay is up now for you to watch. It’s free and open to all.

My hope is that it sparks ideas you can try right away. As is my deepest hope and intention for GROUP LIFE: I get super practical about what you can start TODAY to build your own group intelligence. (Hint: There is a universal unlock in the Happy Birthday Song.)

