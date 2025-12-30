Group Life by Priya Parker

Group Life by Priya Parker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Appropriate Adult's avatar
Appropriate Adult
2d

I'm not sure if you are familiar with Silent Book Club. It is very popular here in Santa Rosa, California, and probably in other places throughout the U.S. We meet at a local cafe, order food and chat for half an hour, read silently for an hour, and then yack and pay our bills for another half hour. I always have a good conversation with someone I don't know - after all, we are all holding conversation starters in our hands (the books we brought!) We also fill up a beloved cafe with customers in the early evening, which supports their business.

Add this idea to your list!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacqueline Surin's avatar
Jacqueline Surin
2mEdited

A friend from my dance group organised a post card-writing party at the end of November. It brought different people she knew together who brought cards, stamps and pens and colour pencils to write or draw with. She offered us pastries and Christmas stickers and a space to remember the joy of writing post cards to mail to someone far away.

I haven’t written and sent post cards for at least 5 years. And the recipients of my cards were so happy to receive them in the mail, one of them even framed it up! And then hearing about the party where I wrote him his card, said he would organise his own in London.

I love how generative my friend’s generosity was and how much joy it spread in some parts of the world 🙌🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Priya Parker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture